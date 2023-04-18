VW plans to electrify 30% of its cars in India

“ID.4 is a global product. The only way to get volumes is by local manufacturing of electric cars. Electrification will come in phases, and it is not possible to suddenly achieve 30% of the market, because the ecosystem and supply base is not yet ready. Nearly 50% of the cost of an electric car is in terms of the battery cost, and until and unless mass localization of battery manufacturing happens in India, none of the OEMs will be able to do mass electrification. The path to mass electrification is to go in with global premium products. And that’s where we will slot the ID.4," he said. “When we bring our own electric car to India, it will definitely be a ground-up new product."