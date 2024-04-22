VW works closely with unions in Germany, but UAW may be less cuddly
William Boston , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 22 Apr 2024, 05:58 PM IST
SummaryOrganizers are raring for “the real fight” after their win in Chattanooga, signaling a more adversarial dynamic than the automaker has known back at home.
BERLIN—Volkswagen knows all about running a business with union representatives at the table. But that experience may not be a perfect guide for how to work with the United Auto Workers at its Chattanooga plant.
