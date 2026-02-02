Waiting for 2026 Mahindra Scorpio N facelift? Key changes to expect

Mahindra Scorpio N is one of the bestselling SUVs in India. Since its launch, the Scorpio N has become a leading revenue churner for the homegrown auto giant. The more premium and modernised iteration of the iconic Scorpio nomenclature is sold in India alongside its sibling, Mahindra Scorpio Classic, which is a more traditional iteration of the older Scorpio. Now, the automaker is gearing up to introduce an updated version of the Scorpio N facelift.

Leaked images of the test mules of upcoming 2026 Mahindra Scorpio N facelift have revealed quite a few details about the updated SUV. As it appears, the upcoming 2026 Scorpio N facelift will come equipped with a range of more premium features and advanced technologies. Expect the SUV to debut sometime in the second quarter of CY2026.

Before that, here is a quick look at the key changes that we expect the upcoming 2026 Mahindra Scorpio N facelift would get.

2026 Mahindra Scorpio N facelift to get key changes

2026 Mahindra Scorpio N facelift: Key changes Key updates Updated radiator grille

New design 18-inch alloy wheels

Dual-pane panoramic sunroof

A Thar Roxx-inspired dashboard

Larger infotainment system

Repositioned AC vents

360-degree camera

Level 2 ADAS

The spy shots of the test mule of upcoming 2026 Mahindra Scorpio N facelift suggest that the SUV will come equipped with a plethora of updates. The updated SUV will get an updated radiator grille featuring horizontal slats instead of the vertical slats found in the current Scorpio N. There will be a fresh design for the 18-inch alloy wheels.

Inside the cabin, the updated SUV will come equipped with a dual-pane panoramic sunroof, further emphasising on premiumness. This will also enhance the feel of spaciousness inside the cabin. Apart from that, the dashboard will come with influence from the Mahindra Thar Roxx. The touchscreen infotainment system will get a larger screen, which will lead to repositioning of the AC vents.

Speaking of the safety, the spy shot also revealed the test mule was equipped with an ADAS module. Further, the SUV will get a 360-degree surround view camera, enhancing the safety feature list.