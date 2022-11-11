Waiting for Ola electric car? Company plans to launch electric motorcycle first

Talks about Ola electric bikes started when Aggarwal said that the company will build EV products in two-wheeler categories, like commuter scooters, motorbikes, sports bikes and more in the next year. “Over the next 12 months, we will build EV products in all two-wheeler categories, like commuter scooters, motorbikes, sports bikes and more, to ensure everyone buying ICE vehicles, has a much better EV product to choose from", Aggarwal said at the launch of Ola S1 Air on Diwali this year.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}