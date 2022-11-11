Waiting for Ola electric car? Company plans to launch electric motorcycle first

Ola Electric may soon venture into a new product category. As per a latest tweet by the CEO Bhavish Aggarwal, the company is working on an electric motorcycle. ‘Building some’ motorcycles he wrote in a post on microblogging site Twitter. Aggarwal has also created a poll on Twitter asking users which bike styles they like. The poll has four options that include Sports, Cruiser, Adventure and Cafe racer.
Ola Electric may soon venture into a new product category. As per a latest tweet by the CEO Bhavish Aggarwal, the company is working on an electric motorcycle. ‘Building some’ motorcycles he wrote in a post on microblogging site Twitter. Aggarwal has also created a poll on Twitter asking users which bike styles they like. The poll has four options that include Sports, Cruiser, Adventure and Cafe racer.
The company, as of now, has not revealed any details about the upcoming electric motorcycles. But as per online reports, Ola’s electric bike could be launched before its first electric car. For the unversed, Ola is planning to bring its electric car by 2024.
The company, as of now, has not revealed any details about the upcoming electric motorcycles. But as per online reports, Ola’s electric bike could be launched before its first electric car. For the unversed, Ola is planning to bring its electric car by 2024.
Talks about Ola electric bikes started when Aggarwal said that the company will build EV products in two-wheeler categories, like commuter scooters, motorbikes, sports bikes and more in the next year. “Over the next 12 months, we will build EV products in all two-wheeler categories, like commuter scooters, motorbikes, sports bikes and more, to ensure everyone buying ICE vehicles, has a much better EV product to choose from", Aggarwal said at the launch of Ola S1 Air on Diwali this year.
Talks about Ola electric bikes started when Aggarwal said that the company will build EV products in two-wheeler categories, like commuter scooters, motorbikes, sports bikes and more in the next year. “Over the next 12 months, we will build EV products in all two-wheeler categories, like commuter scooters, motorbikes, sports bikes and more, to ensure everyone buying ICE vehicles, has a much better EV product to choose from", Aggarwal said at the launch of Ola S1 Air on Diwali this year.
At present, Ola Electric’s product lineup consists of e-scooters - Ola S1, Ola S1 Pro and the affordable Ola S1 Air launched in October 2022. The company also introduced MoveOS 3 at the event. The operating system comes with features like proximity unlock, fast charging, party mode and more to Ola scooters.
At present, Ola Electric’s product lineup consists of e-scooters - Ola S1, Ola S1 Pro and the affordable Ola S1 Air launched in October 2022. The company also introduced MoveOS 3 at the event. The operating system comes with features like proximity unlock, fast charging, party mode and more to Ola scooters.
Ola Electric recently reported crossing the production of 1,00,000 vehicle units in November 2022. “Crossed 1 lakh vehicles produced yesterday. In just 10th month of production, probably fastest ever for a new auto company in India. Just getting started and #EndICEage is coming nearer and nearer!" reads a tweet shared by CEO Bhavish Aggarwal.
{{#items}} {{/items}}
{{ displaySpecs }}
{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceAbb }}{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceUnit }}* Onwards
Ola Electric recently reported crossing the production of 1,00,000 vehicle units in November 2022. “Crossed 1 lakh vehicles produced yesterday. In just 10th month of production, probably fastest ever for a new auto company in India. Just getting started and #EndICEage is coming nearer and nearer!" reads a tweet shared by CEO Bhavish Aggarwal.
Ola, which is backed by Japan's Softbank Group, manufactures e-scooters in India at the Ola Future Factory. Unveiled last year, Ola factory is located in Krishnagiri district in Tamil Nadu. Ola Future Factory is claimed to be the world’s largest two wheeler factory, spread over 500 acres.
Ola, which is backed by Japan's Softbank Group, manufactures e-scooters in India at the Ola Future Factory. Unveiled last year, Ola factory is located in Krishnagiri district in Tamil Nadu. Ola Future Factory is claimed to be the world’s largest two wheeler factory, spread over 500 acres.
{{#items}} {{/items}}
{{ displaySpecs }}
{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceAbb }}{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceUnit }}* Onwards
Catch all the Auto News
and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates
& Live Business News
.