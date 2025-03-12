1

Tata Curvv

The Tata Curvv is the newest entry in the crowded compact SUV market. To stand out, the Tata Curvv sports a coupe SUV design along with a comprehensive feature set. The Pure Plus S trim, which is the third from the base variant priced at ₹11.87 lakh, ex-showroom, is now the most affordable compact SUV offering a panoramic sunroof, marking it as the second most economical choice in this list.

This variant also comes with a 17.78 cm touchscreen infotainment system compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, cruise control, fully automatic temperature control, a four-speaker audio system, electrically adjustable and auto-folding exterior mirrors, reverse camera park assist, steering-mounted controls, Bluetooth connectivity, voice commands, shark fin antenna, leather gear selector, paddle shifters (for automatic variants), electric temperature control, armrest, USB mobile chargers, tire pressure monitoring, stylish wheel covers, and touch-based HVAC controls.