Sunroofs have become a highly preferred feature among Indian consumers. In response to this demand, many automakers are now equipping their vehicles with electric sunroofs, even in entry-level hatchbacks. Furthermore, several manufacturers have begun offering panoramic sunroofs, typically found in SUVs, with the most affordable option starting at under ₹12 lakh. Here are the top five budget-friendly cars featuring a panoramic sunroof.
Tata Curvv
The Tata Curvv is the newest entry in the crowded compact SUV market. To stand out, the Tata Curvv sports a coupe SUV design along with a comprehensive feature set. The Pure Plus S trim, which is the third from the base variant priced at ₹11.87 lakh, ex-showroom, is now the most affordable compact SUV offering a panoramic sunroof, marking it as the second most economical choice in this list.
This variant also comes with a 17.78 cm touchscreen infotainment system compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, cruise control, fully automatic temperature control, a four-speaker audio system, electrically adjustable and auto-folding exterior mirrors, reverse camera park assist, steering-mounted controls, Bluetooth connectivity, voice commands, shark fin antenna, leather gear selector, paddle shifters (for automatic variants), electric temperature control, armrest, USB mobile chargers, tire pressure monitoring, stylish wheel covers, and touch-based HVAC controls.
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Another sub-compact SUV on the list is the Mahindra XUV 3XO, which features a panoramic sunroof in the top AX7 variants, starting at ₹12.57 lakh, ex-showroom. Beyond the panoramic sunroof, this sub-compact SUV includes two 10.25-inch digital displays for infotainment and the instrument cluster, supporting wireless Android Auto and wired Apple CarPlay. Mahindra also provides the AdrenoX Connect platform for enhanced smartphone integration. In addition to the displays, the vehicle features dual-zone climate control, a six-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, multiple charging ports, and a cooled glovebox.
Kia Syros
The Kia Syros is the latest addition to the sub-compact SUV segment, starting at ₹9 lakh, ex-showroom. Notably, the panoramic sunroof is available from the third variant, HTK Plus, priced at ₹11.50 lakh, ex-showroom, making it the most affordable choice in India with this feature. The Syros HTK Plus also includes a 12.30-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless phone connectivity, a reverse camera with dynamic guidelines, power-adjustable mirrors and windows, rear AC vents, door curtains, four Type-C USB charging ports, 16-inch alloy wheels, and rear reclining seats.
Hyundai Creta
The Hyundai Creta has been a leading compact SUV in the Indian market since its debut in 2015. Following a facelift in 2024, Hyundai updated the Creta lineup with new features and variants. The new EX(O) trim, positioned third from the base, includes a panoramic sunroof and LED reading lights in the cabin. Priced at ₹12.97 lakh, ex-showroom for the petrol variant and ₹14.56 lakh, ex-showroom for the diesel, the IVT petrol option and the automatic transmission for the diesel of this variant are priced at ₹14.37 lakh and ₹15.96 lakh respectively.
MG Astor
Launched in 2021, the MG Astor was recently enhanced with new features and updated variants. With this update, MG introduced a panoramic sunroof starting from the second base model, the Shine variant, which is priced at ₹12.48 lakh, ex-showroom. The Shine variant is equipped with a 1.5-litre petrol engine and a 5-speed manual transmission and includes a six-speaker audio setup.