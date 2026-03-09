Want to accessorise your Tata Harrier? Check the complete list

By adding some key accessories, Tata Harrier's functionality and appeal can be increased significantly.

Mainak Das
Updated9 Mar 2026, 12:27 PM IST
Tata Harrier is one of the bestsellers among the premium SUVs in the Indian market. Sold alongside the Tata Safari, the Harrier is priced between 12.89 lakh and 25.25 lakh (ex-showroom). Available in both petrol and diesel engine choices, the Tata Harrier is popular owing to its commanding road presence and wide range of advanced tech-aided features. Adding more value to it is the five-star Global NCAP safety rating, Land Rover-derived OmegaArc platform, spacious cabin, premium features like ADAS and panoramic sunroof, powerful 2.0-litre diesel engine, which altogether offer a comfortable, rugged and safe family SUV experience.

The Tata Harrier comes as a beefy and large SUV, with a strong road presence. By adding some key accessories, its functionality and appeal can be increased significantly. If you own a Tata Harrier and are planning to deck it up, here is a quick list of kits to buy.

Tata Harrier: Key accessories to buy

Tata Harrier: Genuine accessories to buy
AccessoriesPrice
Power station 90,000 mAh 33,999
Wireless kit 19,999
Side steps 17,525
Dashcam (Front & rear) 14,399
17-inch alloy wheel 13,827
Bicycle carrier 11,983
Seat cover 9,494
LED headlamps 8,999
Roof rails 8,632
LED fog lamps 8,299
Auto dimming IRVM 8,299
TPMS 8,099
7D floor mats 7,374
Tracking device 6,599
Ventilated seat with massager 6,452
Ambient lighting 5,530
Body side moulding 5,250
Door visor 4,608
Window frame kit 4,148
Front parking sensor 3,699
Trunk mat 3,585
Parcel tray 2,341

Tata Motors offers a wide range of genuine accessories for the Harrier SUV. Some of these accessories are meant to enhance the functionality of the SUV, while others are focused on increasing comfort and convenience level for the occupants. There are some accessories on offer from the homegrown automaker to add more safety to the already five-star-rated Harrier. You can purchase these genuine Tata accessories from the automaker's dedicated website or authorised dealerships as well.

