Want to accessorise your Tata Harrier? Check the complete list

Tata Harrier is one of the bestsellers among the premium SUVs in the Indian market. Sold alongside the Tata Safari, the Harrier is priced between ₹12.89 lakh and ₹25.25 lakh (ex-showroom). Available in both petrol and diesel engine choices, the Tata Harrier is popular owing to its commanding road presence and wide range of advanced tech-aided features. Adding more value to it is the five-star Global NCAP safety rating, Land Rover-derived OmegaArc platform, spacious cabin, premium features like ADAS and panoramic sunroof, powerful 2.0-litre diesel engine, which altogether offer a comfortable, rugged and safe family SUV experience.

The Tata Harrier comes as a beefy and large SUV, with a strong road presence. By adding some key accessories, its functionality and appeal can be increased significantly. If you own a Tata Harrier and are planning to deck it up, here is a quick list of kits to buy.

Tata Harrier: Key accessories to buy

Tata Harrier: Genuine accessories to buy Accessories Price Power station 90,000 mAh ₹ 33,999 Wireless kit ₹ 19,999 Side steps ₹ 17,525 Dashcam (Front & rear) ₹ 14,399 17-inch alloy wheel ₹ 13,827 Bicycle carrier ₹ 11,983 Seat cover ₹ 9,494 LED headlamps ₹ 8,999 Roof rails ₹ 8,632 LED fog lamps ₹ 8,299 Auto dimming IRVM ₹ 8,299 TPMS ₹ 8,099 7D floor mats ₹ 7,374 Tracking device ₹ 6,599 Ventilated seat with massager ₹ 6,452 Ambient lighting ₹ 5,530 Body side moulding ₹ 5,250 Door visor ₹ 4,608 Window frame kit ₹ 4,148 Front parking sensor ₹ 3,699 Trunk mat ₹ 3,585 Parcel tray ₹ 2,341