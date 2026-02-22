Want to buy 2026 Tata Punch EV facelift? Variant-wise safety features explained

Tata Motors has launched the 2026 Tata Punch EV facelift in India. The electric micro SUV, which is one of the leading models in the Indian passenger vehicle market's electric car segment, has received its latest avatar, priced from ₹9.69 lakh (ex-showroom). The price list goes up to ₹12.59 lakh (ex-showroom). The electric micro SUV is available with a battery subscription plan as well, under which the EV comes priced from ₹6.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Under the BaaS plan, the consumers have to pay a battery rental of ₹2.60 per kilometre.
Tata Motors has been known for making safe cars that have consistently scored five-star ratings in crash tests by Global NCAP and Bharat NCAP. It is not clear yet if the 2026 Tata Punch EV facelift has been crash-tested or not, but with the strategy the automaker has adopted, the updated iteration of the electric micro SUV is expected to continue with similar top-range safety. The Tata Punch EV facelift comes loaded with a wide range of safety features, which enhance the safety quotient of the SUV.
Here is a quick look at the variant-wise safety features of the 2026 Tata Punch EV facelift.
|2026 Tata Punch EV facelift: Safety features
|Smart
|Smart+
|Adventure
|Empowered
|Empowered+ S
|6 airbags
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Hill-hold assist
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|High-beam assist
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|TPMS
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|ISOFIX child seat anchorages
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Rear parking sensors
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|ESC
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|ABS with EBD
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking camera
|No
|Rear-view with 40 kWh variant only
|Rear-view
|360-degree
|360-degree
|Day/night IRVM
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Auto-dimming
|EPB with auto-hold
|No
|40 kWh variant only
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Hill-hold control
|No
|40 kWh variant only
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Rain-sensing wipers
|No
|No
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Hill-descent control
|No
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Rear wiper & defogger
|No
|No
|No
|Yes
|Yes
The base variant of the 2026 Tata Punch EV facelift, dubbed Smart, comes packing safety features such as six airbags, hill-hold assist, high-beam assist, TPMS, ISOFIX child seat anchorages, rear parking sensors, electric stability control, and ABS with EBD.
The Smart+ trim that sits right above the Smart trim gets some additional features. These include day/night IRVM, rear-view parking camera, electronic parking brake with auto-hold, and hill hold control. However, the rear-view parking camera, electronic parking brake and hill-hold control are available only with the 40 kWh battery pack powered variant, not with the 30 kWh battery powered version.
The Adventure trim gets hill descent control as an additional safety feature. The empowered trim comes with rain-sensing wipers, rear wiper and defogger, as well as a 360-degree surround view camera as extras. On the other hand, the top-end Empowered+ S trim comes with an auto-dimming IRVM as an extra feature.
