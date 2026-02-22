Want to buy 2026 Tata Punch EV facelift? Variant-wise safety features explained

Tata Motors has launched the 2026 Tata Punch EV facelift in India. The electric micro SUV, which is one of the leading models in the Indian passenger vehicle market's electric car segment, has received its latest avatar, priced from ₹9.69 lakh (ex-showroom). The price list goes up to ₹12.59 lakh (ex-showroom). The electric micro SUV is available with a battery subscription plan as well, under which the EV comes priced from ₹6.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Under the BaaS plan, the consumers have to pay a battery rental of ₹2.60 per kilometre.

Tata Motors has been known for making safe cars that have consistently scored five-star ratings in crash tests by Global NCAP and Bharat NCAP. It is not clear yet if the 2026 Tata Punch EV facelift has been crash-tested or not, but with the strategy the automaker has adopted, the updated iteration of the electric micro SUV is expected to continue with similar top-range safety. The Tata Punch EV facelift comes loaded with a wide range of safety features, which enhance the safety quotient of the SUV.

Here is a quick look at the variant-wise safety features of the 2026 Tata Punch EV facelift.

Advertisement

2026 Tata Punch EV facelift: Safety features Smart Smart+ Adventure Empowered Empowered+ S 6 airbags Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Hill-hold assist Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes High-beam assist Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes TPMS Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes ISOFIX child seat anchorages Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Rear parking sensors Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes ESC Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes ABS with EBD Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Parking camera No Rear-view with 40 kWh variant only Rear-view 360-degree 360-degree Day/night IRVM No Yes Yes Yes Auto-dimming EPB with auto-hold No 40 kWh variant only Yes Yes Yes Hill-hold control No 40 kWh variant only Yes Yes Yes Rain-sensing wipers No No No Yes Yes Hill-descent control No No Yes Yes Yes Rear wiper & defogger No No No Yes Yes

The base variant of the 2026 Tata Punch EV facelift, dubbed Smart, comes packing safety features such as six airbags, hill-hold assist, high-beam assist, TPMS, ISOFIX child seat anchorages, rear parking sensors, electric stability control, and ABS with EBD.

The Smart+ trim that sits right above the Smart trim gets some additional features. These include day/night IRVM, rear-view parking camera, electronic parking brake with auto-hold, and hill hold control. However, the rear-view parking camera, electronic parking brake and hill-hold control are available only with the 40 kWh battery pack powered variant, not with the 30 kWh battery powered version.

The Adventure trim gets hill descent control as an additional safety feature. The empowered trim comes with rain-sensing wipers, rear wiper and defogger, as well as a 360-degree surround view camera as extras. On the other hand, the top-end Empowered+ S trim comes with an auto-dimming IRVM as an extra feature.

Advertisement