SUVs have dominated the Indian passenger vehicle market for an extended period. Among these taller, boxier and black models have recently gained significant popularity. Recently, various car manufacturers in India have introduced special editions of their existing SUVs to capitalize on the increasing demand for SUVs and crossovers. These 'Black Edition' models have been making a noteworthy impact.

(Also read: Land Rover Defender Octa to be showcased in India. Here's what the rugged SUV packs)

The 'Black Edition' versions of these SUVs sport an all-black exterior and interior theme. Typically, these special edition SUVs are cosmetic updates of the standard models, without any mechanical enhancements. If you adore 'Black Edition' SUVs and are considering a purchase, here are five options available between ₹15 lakh and ₹30 lakh.