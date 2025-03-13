Want to buy a blacked-out SUV for your garage? Here are 5 options to consider

SUVs have dominated the Indian passenger vehicle market for an extended period. Among these taller, boxier and black models have recently gained significant popularity. Recently, various car manufacturers in India have introduced special editions of their existing SUVs to capitalize on the increasing demand for SUVs and crossovers. These 'Black Edition' models have been making a noteworthy impact.
The 'Black Edition' versions of these SUVs sport an all-black exterior and interior theme. Typically, these special edition SUVs are cosmetic updates of the standard models, without any mechanical enhancements. If you adore 'Black Edition' SUVs and are considering a purchase, here are five options available between ₹15 lakh and ₹30 lakh.
Mahindra Scorpio N Carbon Edition
The Mahindra Scorpio N Carbon Edition is a special all-dark themed edition of the popular SUV, priced between ₹18.99 lakh and ₹24.69 lakh (ex-showroom). It is exclusively available in the Z8 and Z8L trims and features a fully blacked-out interior and exterior. Aside from the black color, this special edition shares the same features and equipment as the standard model, including identical power and torque outputs for both petrol and diesel engines.
MG Hector Blackstorm Edition
JSW MG Motor has always been a pioneer in launching special edition vehicles. They introduced the MG Hector Blackstorm Edition, finished in Starry-black, replacing chrome accents with a gun-metal finish and red accents. This all-black theme continues inside the cabin. The MG Hector Blackstorm Edition is based on the Sharp Pro trim and retains all features from the standard model while the powertrain mirrors that of the regular version. The MG Hector Blackstorm Edition is available with petrol and diesel options, priced between ₹22.13 lakh and ₹22.56 lakh (ex-showroom).
Tata Safari Stealth Edition
The Tata Safari Stealth Edition is another recent special edition SUV launched in India, showcasing an all-black design. It is offered with petrol and diesel engines and is priced between ₹25.75 lakh and ₹27.25 lakh (ex-showroom). It is based on the Accomplished + trim and was launched alongside the Safari Dark Edition, which is derived from the Pure + S trim and ranges from ₹25.30 lakh to ₹27 lakh (ex-showroom). Tata Motors also launched the Stealth and Dark Editions for the Harrier SUV. The Safari Stealth Edition shares the same engine and transmission as the standard model.
Honda Elevate Black Edition
While Tata Motors, MG, and Mahindra have presented their black-themed special edition SUVs, Honda has also entered the market with the Elevate Black Edition, launched alongside the Signature Black Edition. The Honda Elevate Black Edition is priced between ₹15.51 lakh and ₹16.63 lakh (ex-showroom), while the Signature Black Edition is priced at ₹15.71 lakh to ₹16.93 lakh (ex-showroom). Based on the top ZX trim, the Elevate Black Edition features Crystal Black Pearl paint, but like the other special editions, it does not include any mechanical changes in the powertrain.
Jeep Compass Night Eagle and Blackshark Edition
The American SUV maker Jeep also offers two black editions for the Compass SUV, including Night Eagle and Blackshark. The Jeep Compass Night Eagle Edition is based on the Longitude (O) variant, while the higher-spec Blackshark Edition is built on the Limited (O) trim. Both SUVs feature an all-black exterior and interior. The Jeep Compass Night Eagle includes partial leatherette seats, a manual IRVM, two-way electrically adjustable front seats, and two airbags. The powertrain remains unchanged. The pricing for the Jeep Compass Night Eagle Edition ranges from ₹25.18 lakh to ₹27.18 lakh (ex-showroom), while the Blackshark Edition is priced between ₹26.86 lakh and ₹28.83 lakh (ex-showroom).