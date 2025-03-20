The hatchback body style has seen declining sales in recent years due to the growing appeal of SUVs and crossovers. However, the premium hatchback segment within India's passenger vehicle market remains a popular choice for many new car buyers. Major manufacturers like Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Tata Motors have strong contenders in this category.
Maruti Suzuki offers the Baleno while facing competition from Hyundai's i20 and the i20 N Line. Tata Motors presents the Altroz and its sportier variant the Altroz Racer. Toyota has also ventured into this market with the Glanza, a rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, following a global collaboration between Suzuki and Toyota concerning model and technology sharing.
If you're considering purchasing a premium hatchback soon and are curious about the waiting periods for these models, we've provided a quick guide.
The Toyota Glanza, being a rebadged Maruti Suzuki Baleno, has a waiting period of 30 to 90 days across different cities. While most locations see waiting times of up to 30 days, the Glanza may require customers to wait up to 90 days in certain areas.
The Tata Altroz has a waiting period ranging from 30 to 60 days. In most cities, the waiting period is up to 30 days, but in Coimbatore, it can extend to 60 days. The Altroz Racer also falls in the same waiting time range with a maximum of 60 days in cities like Mumbai, New Delhi and Noida.
The Hyundai i20 and its sporty counterpart, the i20 N Line, are highly sought-after in the Indian premium hatchback market. The waiting period for the i20 varies between 15 and 60 days depending on the city while the i20 N Line generally has a slightly longer wait in most regions.
Leading the segment, the Maruti Suzuki Baleno is available through the company’s premium retail chain, Nexa, which also carries models like the XL6 and Jimny. As of March 2025, the Baleno has no waiting period in major cities including Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, Chennai, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Gurugram, Thane, Surat, Noida and Coimbatore though some areas may see a waiting time of 15 to 45 days.