The hatchback body style has seen declining sales in recent years due to the growing appeal of SUVs and crossovers. However, the premium hatchback segment within India's passenger vehicle market remains a popular choice for many new car buyers. Major manufacturers like Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Tata Motors have strong contenders in this category.

Maruti Suzuki offers the Baleno while facing competition from Hyundai's i20 and the i20 N Line. Tata Motors presents the Altroz and its sportier variant the Altroz Racer. Toyota has also ventured into this market with the Glanza, a rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, following a global collaboration between Suzuki and Toyota concerning model and technology sharing.

If you're considering purchasing a premium hatchback soon and are curious about the waiting periods for these models, we've provided a quick guide.