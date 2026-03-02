Want to buy Mahindra XEV 9e Cineluxe Edition? Top 2 facts to know before booking

Mahindra XEV 9e has been a key model in making the homegrown auto giant a major player in the Indian electric passenger vehicle market. Under the Born Electric series, Mahindra introduced this model, which, alongside its more affordable sibling BE 6, has become a key revenue churner for the brand. While the Mahindra BE 6 has already received a few special editions to boost its appeal, the automaker has now introduced a special edition of the Mahindra XEV 9e.

Available for booking from today and christened as Mahindra XEV 9e Cineluxe, the new special edition electric coupe SUV has been launched at a price tag of ₹29.35 lakh (ex-showroom). It is positioned above the Pack Three Select variant, which costs ₹28.65 lakh (ex-showroom). This means the latest special edition iteration of the XEV 9e commands a premium of ₹70,000 over the Pack Three Select trim.

Now, if you are planning to buy the Mahindra XEV 9e Cineluxe, here is a quick and comprehensive look at the changes this special edition EV gets to understand if it is worth spending the extra money.

Advertisement

Mahindra XEV 9e Cineluxe: Cosmetic enhancements inside and out

Mahindra XEV 9e Cineluxe Edition: Changes in a nutshell Exterior New colours: Satin Black and Satin White Interior New colours: Chestnut Brown and Nocturne Black + Brown stitching on soft touch materials and upholstery

The only change the Mahindra XEV 9e Cineluxe carries as compared to the standard model is the cosmetic enhancements at exterior and inside the cabin. Externally, the special edition electric SUV gets new Satin Black and Satin White colourways. Inside the cabin, the coupe SUV sports a Chestnut Brown and Nocturne Black treatment. Additionally, the soft touch materials and upholstery come with brown stitching, adding more zing.

Apart from these changes, the SUV remains the same. Even the feature list remains unchanged with a triple-cluster digital display, 16-speaker Harmon Kardon audio system with Dolby Atmos, 65W Type-C USB ports, rear AC vents, wireless connectivity, etc.

Mahindra XEV 9e Cineluxe: No mechanical change Mechanically, the Mahindra XEV 9e Cineluxe remains unchanged as compared to the standard version of the coupe SUV. Powering this model is the same 79 kWh BYD Blade LFP battery pack paired with an electric motor that churns out 282 bhp peak power and 380 Nm of maximum torque. This electric powertrain is claimed to return a range of up to 656 km on a single charge.

Advertisement