Want to buy Royal Enfield Classic 650? How much monthly EMI do you have to pay?

Royal Enfield Classic 350 is one of the most popular and bestselling motorcycles in India. In fact, it is the bestselling motorcycle of the brand in the country. Owing to its massive popularity, Royal Enfield introduced the 650 cc engine version of the Classic nomenclature. The Royal Enfield Classic 650 was introduced as a modern retro motorcycle that carries the iconic styling of the Classic 350 and is built on the brand's powerful 650 cc parallel-twin platform.

Positioned as a more powerful and premium alternative to the smaller Classic range, the Royal Enfield Classic 650 features the same engine that works on the Interceptor 650 and Shotgun 650. However, it is focused on more relaxed cruising.

The Royal Enfield Classic 650 is priced between ₹364,856 and ₹379,252 (ex-showroom), depending on colour variants. Powering the motorcycle is the tried and tested 648 cc, air/oil-cooled, parallel-twin engine producing 47 bhp power and 52.3 Nm of torque.

Advertisement

If you are planning to buy this motorcycle, here is a quick look at the monthly EMI calculation.

Royal Enfield Classic 650: How much EMI to pay per month?

Royal Enfield Classic 650: Monthly EMI calculation Price (ex-showroom) Loan (100% ex-showroom price) Interest rate Repayment tenure Monthly EMI Total interest ₹ 379,252 ₹ 379,252 9.5% 12 months ₹ 33,254 ₹ 19,798 24 months ₹ 17,413 ₹ 38,664 36 months ₹ 12,149 ₹ 58,096

To calculate the monthly EMI for the Royal Enfield Classic 650, we have considered the top-end pricing of the motorcycle, which is ₹379,252 (ex-showroom). The loan has been considered as 100% of the ex-showroom price, while the rate of interest considered was 9.5%. The repayment tenures considered are 12 months, 24 months, and 36 months.

As per the calculation, the 12-month EMI for the Royal Enfield Classic 650 will be ₹33,254, which will be reduced to ₹17,413 and ₹12,149 for 24-month and 36-month repayment tenures, respectively.