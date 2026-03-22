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Want to buy Royal Enfield Classic 650? How much monthly EMI do you have to pay?

If you are planning to buy the Royal Enfield Classic 650, here is your monthly EMI calculation.

Mainak Das
Published22 Mar 2026, 06:06 AM IST
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If you are planning to buy the Royal Enfield Classic 650, here is your monthly EMI calculation.
If you are planning to buy the Royal Enfield Classic 650, here is your monthly EMI calculation.
AI Quick Read

Royal Enfield Classic 350 is one of the most popular and bestselling motorcycles in India. In fact, it is the bestselling motorcycle of the brand in the country. Owing to its massive popularity, Royal Enfield introduced the 650 cc engine version of the Classic nomenclature. The Royal Enfield Classic 650 was introduced as a modern retro motorcycle that carries the iconic styling of the Classic 350 and is built on the brand's powerful 650 cc parallel-twin platform.

Positioned as a more powerful and premium alternative to the smaller Classic range, the Royal Enfield Classic 650 features the same engine that works on the Interceptor 650 and Shotgun 650. However, it is focused on more relaxed cruising.

The Royal Enfield Classic 650 is priced between 364,856 and 379,252 (ex-showroom), depending on colour variants. Powering the motorcycle is the tried and tested 648 cc, air/oil-cooled, parallel-twin engine producing 47 bhp power and 52.3 Nm of torque.

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If you are planning to buy this motorcycle, here is a quick look at the monthly EMI calculation.

Royal Enfield Classic 650: How much EMI to pay per month?

Royal Enfield Classic 650: Monthly EMI calculation
Price (ex-showroom)Loan (100% ex-showroom price)Interest rateRepayment tenureMonthly EMITotal interest
379,252 379,2529.5%12 months 33,254 19,798
24 months 17,413 38,664
36 months 12,149 58,096

To calculate the monthly EMI for the Royal Enfield Classic 650, we have considered the top-end pricing of the motorcycle, which is 379,252 (ex-showroom). The loan has been considered as 100% of the ex-showroom price, while the rate of interest considered was 9.5%. The repayment tenures considered are 12 months, 24 months, and 36 months.

As per the calculation, the 12-month EMI for the Royal Enfield Classic 650 will be 33,254, which will be reduced to 17,413 and 12,149 for 24-month and 36-month repayment tenures, respectively.

About the Author

Mainak Das

Working as a journalist and content producer with over 14 years of experience in both print and web media. Passion for cars started with collecting di...Read More

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