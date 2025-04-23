Recently, World Earth Day 2025 was celebrated globally. Given the present state of the environment, adopting sustainable transportation is essential. With rising temperatures and deteriorating air quality, switching to electric mobility is our primary solution. Supported by government initiatives, electric two-wheelers provide an eco-friendly and cost-efficient alternative to conventional petrol vehicles.

Here are five affordable electric scooters in India that blend efficiency, performance, and value: