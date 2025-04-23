Recently, World Earth Day 2025 was celebrated globally. Given the present state of the environment, adopting sustainable transportation is essential. With rising temperatures and deteriorating air quality, switching to electric mobility is our primary solution. Supported by government initiatives, electric two-wheelers provide an eco-friendly and cost-efficient alternative to conventional petrol vehicles.
(Also check out: Upcoming two-wheelers in India)
Here are five affordable electric scooters in India that blend efficiency, performance, and value:
Ampere Nexus
The Ampere Nexus, manufactured in India, includes everyday usability features. It has a certified range of 136 km and a maximum speed of 93 kmph. With a 3 kWh LFP battery and a 4 kW motor, the Nexus offers five riding modes and a mid-mounted drive system.
It features front disc brakes and holds an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance. Available in four colors—Zanskar Aqua, Indian Red, Lunar White, and Steel Grey—it has been used in a long-distance promotional journey across India, reportedly covering over 10,000 km while performing stunts like towing a pickup truck and drawing a logo in the sand.
Vida V2
The Vida V2 scooters are offered in three variants: Lite, Plus, and Pro. The Vida V2 Pro is an excellent choice for everyday commuting, delivering a range of 165 km and fully charging in around 3.5 hours. It operates on a 3.9 kW battery with a top speed of 90 kmph and can go from 0 to 40 kmph in just 2.9 seconds, priced at approximately ₹1.20 lakh (ex-showroom).
Key features include disc brakes, LED lighting, and a removable battery, making it ideal for those looking for a straightforward, city-oriented electric scooter.
Ather 450X
Targeted at urban commuters, the Ather 450X offers a certified range of 161 km and has fast-charging capabilities, reaching 80 per cent in about 3 hours. It features a 6 kW motor that provides 26 Nm of torque for faster acceleration.
Its design incorporates monoshock suspension and an aluminium chassis for enhanced ride quality. The 450X also boasts a touchscreen dashboard, reverse assist, multiple riding modes and mobile connectivity for tracking ride statistics and software updates.
Ola S1 Pro
The Ola S1 Pro emphasises high performance and advanced technology features. It uses a 13 kW motor to achieve a top speed of 141 km/h. The scooter includes cruise control, a flat footboard, and 34 litres of storage under the seat.
It integrates with the Ola mobile app for functions like remote unlocking and ride tracking. Its sleek design and software-driven features cater to riders who value modern transport solutions.
TVS iQube ST
The TVS iQube ST offers a range of up to 150 km and comes equipped with several smart features, including a touchscreen display, voice control support (with Alexa), turn-by-turn navigation, and mobile app integration.
Users can utilise the TVS app for various digital functions, such as trip tracking, notifications, and remote charge monitoring. This scooter is tailored for those seeking a technologically advanced ride without sacrificing range.