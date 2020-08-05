Want to Own a Ferrari SUV? Buy This Maserati

I recently had a Levante Trofeo in gorgeous, clarion blue barreling up Route 101 in Los Angeles with the insistence and fury singular to Italian sports cars of the two-door variety. Unsuspecting Prius and Tesla drivers swiveled their heads as the “Mazza" (as our friends in England say) shot past them like a cannonball. This, to me, is the side of performance that’s much more thrilling than simply beating someone off the line. (Boring!) A vehicle’s ability to double down at, say, 50 mph and effortlessly jump to 80 mph feels way more dominating from behind the wheel. In daily driving, I find, it is much more useful as well.