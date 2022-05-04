WardWizard aims 1GWh Li-ion advance cell manufacturing plant with Sunkonnect

Dr. Avishek Kumar, Founder, SunKonnect, said, “We are grateful to WardWizard for giving us the opportunity to become the part of this EV transition and support the brand in development of battery infrastructure in India. Electric Vehilces are the future, and their success depends on the high grade material and advanced battery management system. Under the MoU, we will work with WardWizard to identify the partner equipped with the latest technology and high standards to manufacture Li-ion advanced cells. Our team will be developing a feasible plan and drafting standard norms for the manufacture of quality batteries for Joy e-bike’s products."