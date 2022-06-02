WardWizard sold 2,055 units of electric two wheelers in May 2022. With that, the company has clocked a growth of 329% as compared to May’21, when the company had sold 479 units. WardWizard recently forayed into the high-speed scooter segment with Wolf+, Gen Next Nanu+ and fleet management electric scooter Del Go. The brand intends to cater to all kinds of electric mobility requirements in the country with this expansion.

WardWizard, the EV maker, sold 4,087 units in and 5,020 units of electric scooters in April and May 2022, respectively.

In the month of May, WardWizard had further signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Singapore-based renewable energy management consulting firm Sunkonnect, to set up a Li-ion advance cells manufacturing unit at its electric vehicle ancillary cluster in Vadodara. The association is aimed at facilitating a feasibility study and identification of potential partners.

Yatin Gupte, Chairman & Managing Director, Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd., said, “As the demand for electric mobility witnesses substantial growth across the country, we at WardWizard are also expanding our operations. With our entry into the high-speed scooter segment, we are focusing on this category too. We have streamlined and strategised our production and beginning with the deliveries of our new high-speed scooter models in a phased manner from June’22. The production of these models has already begun at our Vadodara factory. With the uptick in demand for our models across all our touch points, the intent is to reduce the waiting period. With positive market sentiment and trust for our electric two-wheelers, we continue to add new customers to our family."