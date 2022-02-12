WardWizard Innovations and Mobility launched two new high-speed scooters, Wolf+ and Nanu+ and a fleet management electric scooter Del Go. The three scooters earmark the entry of Joy e-bike into the high-speed electric scooter segment. The production of the scooters will take at the company’s manufacturing facility in Vadodara, Gujarat. The booking for all the three scooters has started across all the company’s dealerships. All three scooters will come with the comprehensive warranty of 3 years.

Wolf+ and Nanu+

While Wolf+ comes with a touring design for driving around the outskirts of the city, Gen Next Nanu+ is more aggressive and sharply styled scooter keeping in mind the persona of younger customers.

View Full Image WardWizard Nanu+

Wide and Longer seat is provided in Wolf+ with a height of 740mm and an extended wheelbase of 1345mm, whereas Gen Next Nanu+ offers the seat height of 730mm and wheelbase of 1325mm to zap around in the city traffic easily. Keeping in mind, the comfort the dual fork hydraulic suspension setup is provided in front with a mono shock suspension at rear. They have Keyless Start/Stop option as well.

The Wolf+, Gen Next Nanu+ come with the combination of different sensors imparting the intelligent features. ‘Joy E- connect app’ is a one-tap control for Wolf+ and Gen Next Nanu+. Connect and control the scooter via Bluetooth. Both the scooters can be tracked and the Battery status can also be checked remotely. Both scooters come with three drive modes i.e. Eco, Sports and Hyper. It is done to enhance the practicality of the scooters.

This Reverse mode allows you to move the scooter backwards for ease in getting out of tight parking spots. GPS sensing, real-time position and geo-fencing are amongst many other features present on the scooters. The Wolf+ and Nanu+ sense vibrations when left parked and can understand if it’s being tampered with. They also come with smart remote control which locks the scooter when tampering happens.

Both the scooters come with the regenerative braking system to enhance the range of the vehicle by recharging the battery every time the brake lever is pulled. They host a 1500W motor, torque of 20 Nm, Top Speed of 55 kmph. Battery is rated as 60V35Ah for both the scooters. Company claims a 100 kilometres range per charge.

Del Go

View Full Image WardWizard Del Go

Del Go is one of a kind delivery vehicle for fleet management operations from Joy E-bike. Del Go comes with a seat height of 820mm and wheelbase of 1315mm which make it as perfect fleet management vehicle. It has a single screen detailed dashboard comprising of all the info about the fleet and also has 100 km range as per company.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.