WardWizard sales stood at 4,087 units in April’22, registering a growth of 766%, as compared to April’21, when the company had sold 472 units. The EV maker registered the sales of 30,761 units in FY’22. For the first time, the company clocked sales of 5,020 units in March 2022.

Sheetal Bhalerao, Chief Operations Officer, WardWizard Innovations and Mobility Ltd, said, “As one of the fastest growing electric two-wheeler brand, we are receiving an overwhelming response from our customers for the quality and reliability of our products. We have started the new financial year with a strong momentum. However, due to varied challenges related to the unavailability of raw materials, we are unable to meet the growing market demand. To combat this, we have assured our partners with alternative solutions. We are further seeing substantial demand for electric two-wheelers and our models. Considering the rise in demand, the company has added 40 more touchpoints across markets like Gujarat, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh etc. in the month."