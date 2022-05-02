OPEN APP
Home / Auto News / WardWizard sells 4,087 units of electric scooters in April 2022
Listen to this article

WardWizard sales stood at 4,087 units in April’22, registering a growth of 766%, as compared to April’21, when the company had sold 472 units. The EV maker registered the sales of 30,761 units in FY’22. For the first time, the company clocked sales of 5,020 units in March 2022.

Sheetal Bhalerao, Chief Operations Officer, WardWizard Innovations and Mobility Ltd, said, “As one of the fastest growing electric two-wheeler brand, we are receiving an overwhelming response from our customers for the quality and reliability of our products. We have started the new financial year with a strong momentum. However, due to varied challenges related to the unavailability of raw materials, we are unable to meet the growing market demand. To combat this, we have assured our partners with alternative solutions. We are further seeing substantial demand for electric two-wheelers and our models. Considering the rise in demand, the company has added 40 more touchpoints across markets like Gujarat, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh etc. in the month."

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.
Close
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout