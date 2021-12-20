WardWizard Innovations and Mobility, one of the leading manufacturers of electric two-wheelers brand ‘Joy e-bike’, today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Gujarat government to invest ₹500 crore. The agreement aims to foster the growth of the electric vehicle industry and meet the government’s vision of strengthening green mobility in the state. The growing demand for the electric vehicles has put the supply chain under pressure and the company aims to provide a solution and ease the burden.

As part of the agreement, WardWizard would invest the amount on research and development of electric 2 and 3 wheelers, setting up the motor assembly at Vadodara’s facility, and developing EV ancillaries to manufacture raw materials. The company will also generate more than 6000 jobs in the state.

Yatin Gupte, Chairman and Managing Director, Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd., said, “The investment would help in strengthening the development and boost the ‘Make-in-India’ vision while promoting local vendors during this electric mobility revolution. The supply chain is under immense pressure with the growing demand for electric vehicles, especially two-wheelers. EV Ancillary will work as a solution and ease the supply chain while decreasing the dependency on imports. As we are at the cusp launching our new high-speed two-wheelers and electric three-wheelers, the investment will help in reinforcing our R&D and marketing activities."

