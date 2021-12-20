WardWizard to invest 500 crore in Gujarat for EV ancillary units

Yatin Gupte, Chairman and Managing Director, Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd., said, “The investment would help in strengthening the development and boost the ‘Make-in-India’ vision while promoting local vendors during this electric mobility revolution. The supply chain is under immense pressure with the growing demand for electric vehicles, especially two-wheelers. EV Ancillary will work as a solution and ease the supply chain while decreasing the dependency on imports. As we are at the cusp launching our new high-speed two-wheelers and electric three-wheelers, the investment will help in reinforcing our R&D and marketing activities."

