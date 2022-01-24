WardWizard to set up EV ancillary unit, eyes high speed two-wheeler segments

WardWizard to set up EV ancillary unit, eyes high speed two-wheeler segments2 min read . 02:55 PM IST
- It is expected to generate additional more 6000 jobs
- The project to localize and strengthen the supply chain of raw materials for EV manufacturing
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
WardWizard Innovations and Mobility will set up an EV ancillary development unit in Vadodra, Gujarat. The company would be investing ₹500 crore under this project as a part of MOU signed with the Government of Gujarat. WardWizard Innovations and Mobility has acquired 4 million square feet of land for this project.
WardWizard Innovations and Mobility will set up an EV ancillary development unit in Vadodra, Gujarat. The company would be investing ₹500 crore under this project as a part of MOU signed with the Government of Gujarat. WardWizard Innovations and Mobility has acquired 4 million square feet of land for this project.
The project aims to provide a solution to localize and strengthen the supply chain of raw materials for EV manufacturing. The development of the EV ancillary cluster will begin from the month of February 2022 in a phased manner.
The project aims to provide a solution to localize and strengthen the supply chain of raw materials for EV manufacturing. The development of the EV ancillary cluster will begin from the month of February 2022 in a phased manner.
The ancillary will foster the growth of the EV industry with the manufacturing of essential components like, electric-motor, chassis, steel parts, lithium-ion cell manufacturing unit, lithium-ion battery assembly unit, chargers, controllers, R&D centre, production for electronic components, etc. Considering the size of the ancillary, it is expected to generate additional more 6000 jobs in the state.
The land will also be utilized for the production of high-speed electric two-wheelers, electric three-wheelers (passenger segment), and R&D of electric four-wheeler as well as other future projects.
As per the concept, the manufacturing partners will be invited to set up their production units for developing ancillaries under one roof to manufacture essential components. WardWizard will provide assistance from manufacturing the products to maintaining a supply-chain process. WardWizard will be supporting them by providing ultra-modern facilities including land, human resource and other essential resources.
Yatin Gupte, Chairman & Managing Director, Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd., said, “Through the EV cluster program, we aim to strengthen the demand-supply chain of raw materials to reduce the dependency on import of essential components and provide cost benefits to the customers for the rapid adoption of electric mobility in the country. The company has already received a letter of intent from six companies and shall be adding more from the national and international markets, where we will be providing them with free land, infrastructure, electricity & manpower."
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!