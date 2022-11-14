Warren Buffet-backed BYD launches Atto 3 electric SUV in India: All details

BYD Atto 3 electric SUV is now official in India. The BYD Atto 3 comes with a price tag of ₹33.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The EV was first unveiled last month and the company has now revealed its price and has been up for pre-orders in the country since October 11. BYD has also announced that it has received close to 1,500 bookings till date.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}