Warren Buffet-backed BYD launches Atto 3 electric SUV in India: All details

Warren Buffet-backed BYD launches Atto 3 electric SUV in India: All details2 min read . 02:57 PM IST
- BYD Atto 3 electric SUV is offered in four colour variants. These include Boulder Grey, Parkour Red, Ski White, and Surf Blue.
BYD Atto 3 electric SUV is now official in India. The BYD Atto 3 comes with a price tag of ₹33.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The EV was first unveiled last month and the company has now revealed its price and has been up for pre-orders in the country since October 11. BYD has also announced that it has received close to 1,500 bookings till date.
BYD Atto 3 electric SUV is now official in India. The BYD Atto 3 comes with a price tag of ₹33.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The EV was first unveiled last month and the company has now revealed its price and has been up for pre-orders in the country since October 11. BYD has also announced that it has received close to 1,500 bookings till date.
BYD Atto 3 electric SUV is offered in four colour variants. These include Boulder Grey, Parkour Red, Ski White, and Surf Blue. The all-new electric SUV stands against the likes of Hyundai Kona and the MG ZS EV.
BYD Atto 3 electric SUV is offered in four colour variants. These include Boulder Grey, Parkour Red, Ski White, and Surf Blue. The all-new electric SUV stands against the likes of Hyundai Kona and the MG ZS EV.
BYD Atto 3 electric SUV is powered by 60.48 kWh battery. It is claimed to have a driving range of up to 521km on single charge. The EV comes with an 80 kW DC fast charger and can change from 0 to 80% in 50 minutes. With the home AC charger, the EV will take up to 10 hours to charge.
BYD Atto 3 electric SUV is powered by 60.48 kWh battery. It is claimed to have a driving range of up to 521km on single charge. The EV comes with an 80 kW DC fast charger and can change from 0 to 80% in 50 minutes. With the home AC charger, the EV will take up to 10 hours to charge.
The BYD Atto 3 is equipped with a VTOL mobile power station function and can be used to power other appliances of up to 3.3 kWh.
The BYD Atto 3 is equipped with a VTOL mobile power station function and can be used to power other appliances of up to 3.3 kWh.
The EV is claimed to deliver up to 201 bhp of maximum output and has a 310Nm of peak torque. The company says that the electric SUV can jump from 0 to 100 kmph in under 3.7 seconds.
The EV is claimed to deliver up to 201 bhp of maximum output and has a 310Nm of peak torque. The company says that the electric SUV can jump from 0 to 100 kmph in under 3.7 seconds.
BYD Atto 3 comes with a 12.8-inch rotating infotainment screen placed in the middle of the dashboard. There is a flat bottom steering wheel with BYD insignia. The EV comes with a panoramic sunroof along with an electronically powered tailgate, electrically powered and heated ORVMs, powered front seats, adaptive LED headlamps and multi-colour ambient lighting. The vehicle offers keyless entry and has support for NFC card functionality as well.
BYD Atto 3 comes with a 12.8-inch rotating infotainment screen placed in the middle of the dashboard. There is a flat bottom steering wheel with BYD insignia. The EV comes with a panoramic sunroof along with an electronically powered tailgate, electrically powered and heated ORVMs, powered front seats, adaptive LED headlamps and multi-colour ambient lighting. The vehicle offers keyless entry and has support for NFC card functionality as well.
The electric SUV has a PM 2.5 filter and has a built-in air purifier. It features an 8-speaker audio system for music output. On the interiors, the BYD Atto 3 comes with a 4-tone scheme consisting of black, white and dark blue elements with red stitching and accents.
{{ displaySpecs }}
{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceAbb }}{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceUnit }}* Onwards
The electric SUV has a PM 2.5 filter and has a built-in air purifier. It features an 8-speaker audio system for music output. On the interiors, the BYD Atto 3 comes with a 4-tone scheme consisting of black, white and dark blue elements with red stitching and accents.
The BYD Atto 3 has a pair of LED headlamps with a brushed silver finish plaque. Exterior includes a front bumper with a piano black plastic panel mimicking the shape of air dams.
The BYD Atto 3 has a pair of LED headlamps with a brushed silver finish plaque. Exterior includes a front bumper with a piano black plastic panel mimicking the shape of air dams.
{{ displaySpecs }}
{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceAbb }}{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceUnit }}* Onwards