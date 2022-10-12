China’s BYD Auto, the world’s largest electric vehicle maker, is exploring contract manufacturing and expanding its assembly operations for building EVs in India amid tightened foreign investment rules for countries sharing a land border with India.

BYD Auto’s India unit is exploring several options to make EVs in India, said Sanjay Gopalakrishnan, senior vice-president of electric passenger vehicle business, BYD India.

India tightened scrutiny on investments from China in retaliation against Chinese troop incursions in the Ladakh region.

Indian and Chinese troops clashed along the disputed Himalayan border in May 2020, killing 20 Indian soldiers and an unspecified number of their Chinese counterparts.

The developments have scuttled the investment plans of several Chinese companies, including Great Wall Motor, which shut its India operations earlier this year after it failed to secure government approval for its $1 billion investment proposal.

BYD has an annual assembly capacity of 10,000 units in Chennai, India, which can be expanded to 15,000 units.

BYD Auto, which overtook Tesla as the world’s largest EV maker, reported over 200,000 deliveries worldwide in September.

The Warren Buffett-backed company is also bringing in passenger vehicles through the imports route, unlike Tesla, which lobbied the government for an import duty cut to start local operations.

The Shenzhen-based company has set itself a lofty goal of achieving a 40% market share of India’s EV market by 2030, said Gopalakrishnan.

Assuming India’s passenger vehicle market is 5.5 million units by the end of the decade, and EVs have a 25% share, BYD will need to sell 55,000-60,000 units a year to attain the goal.

The company needs to set up manufacturing facilities in India to attain such sales volume.

“In the next two years, we are going to focus on how can we do the 10,000-15,000 annual volumes in our assembly plant", Gopalakrishnan said, adding, “Looking at the market demand, we will explore manufacturing facilities in India".

He did not specify the quantum of investment or the capacity that the company plans to build.

“We might explore various opportunities like contract manufacturing or assembly manufacturing (to increase capacity in the interim). That’s what we are thinking now, but let us see how the next year goes in terms of demand. The first six months are crucial after the launch of any product", Gopalakrishnan said.

The EV maker launched its Atto 3 e-sport-utility vehicle (SUV) in India on Tuesday, its first passenger electric vehicle for the local market.

While BYD will disclose the price of the electric SUV after a month, Gopalakrishnan said that the product would be positioned at the premium end of the market.

Gopalakrishnan said BYD expects to sell nearly 15,000 units of the Atto 3 and its multi-utility vehicle e6 in India by the end of next year.

BYD is already one of India’s largest electric bus players through its partnership with Olectra, a unit of Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Ltd, which uses parts and technology from BYD for its manufacturing operations.

The buses are sold in India under the Olectra brand.

BYD will not explore a similar technological partnership for passenger vehicles, Gopalakrishnan said.

At the moment, it also isn’t considering starting battery manufacturing in India, keeping in mind the current volumes.

Gopalakrishnan said that China’s BYD has had a good run in the passenger vehicle business over the past few months and is turning its attention to overseas markets.

“Globally, the last seven-eight months have been big for BYD—we have launched in Australia, New Zealand, Japan, and Thailand, and we’ll soon be in Europe. So now BYD is doing global business in a big way in the passenger vehicle business. In the future, we will see a lot of countries opening up for the PV business, and the focus is on the overseas market", Gopalakrishnan said.

BYD India has also signed up prominent dealers, such as the Landmark Group, as business partners in key cities.