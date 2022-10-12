Warren Buffet-backed Chinese EV maker BYD bets big on India3 min read . Updated: 12 Oct 2022, 12:11 AM IST
The Shenzhen-based firm has set itself a lofty goal of achieving a 40% market share of India’s EV market by 2030
The Shenzhen-based firm has set itself a lofty goal of achieving a 40% market share of India’s EV market by 2030
Listen to this article
China’s BYD Auto, the world’s largest electric vehicle maker, is exploring contract manufacturing and expanding its assembly operations for building EVs in India amid tightened foreign investment rules for countries sharing a land border with India.