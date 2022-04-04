Watch: A Royal Enfiled motorcycle catches fire, explodes in Andhra

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

In yet another fire incident, a motorcycle caught fire and exploded, and this is not an EV. In fact, a Royal Enfield motorcycle caught fire and then exploded in Andhra Pradesh. The incident has gone viral on Twitter as people started circulating the clip. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Reportedly, it was a new Royal Enfield motorcycle that caught fire and exploded. The incident was reported from Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh. A man named, Ravichandra, drove the bike non-stop for about 387 kilometres, from Mysuru to Guntakal Mandal.

Reportedly, it was a new Royal Enfield motorcycle that caught fire and exploded. The incident was reported from Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh. A man named, Ravichandra, drove the bike non-stop for about 387 kilometres, from Mysuru to Guntakal Mandal.

The reason behind this incident is still unknown.