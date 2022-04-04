Watch: A Royal Enfiled motorcycle catches fire, explodes in Andhra

Watch: A Royal Enfiled motorcycle catches fire, explodes in Andhra1 min read . 04 Apr 2022
- The incident was reported from Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh
In yet another fire incident, a motorcycle caught fire and exploded, and this is not an EV. In fact, a Royal Enfield motorcycle caught fire and then exploded in Andhra Pradesh. The incident has gone viral on Twitter as people started circulating the clip.
Reportedly, it was a new Royal Enfield motorcycle that caught fire and exploded. The incident was reported from Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh. A man named, Ravichandra, drove the bike non-stop for about 387 kilometres, from Mysuru to Guntakal Mandal.
He parked his bike outside the Nettikanti Anjaneya Swamy temple. As went inside the bike caught fire and later the fuel tank exploded. Thankfully, no loss of life and property were reported.
The reason behind this incident is still unknown.
