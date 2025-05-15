Hello User
Watch: Aston Martin first to showcase Apple's next-gen CarPlay Ultra

Watch: Aston Martin first to showcase Apple’s next-gen CarPlay Ultra

Livemint

Apple's CarPlay Ultra debuts with Aston Martin showcasing the new interface. The software offers advanced features and customisability, integrating deeply with vehicle systems. 

Apple’s next-generation in-car software, CarPlay Ultra, has made its long-awaited debut in a series of first-look videos, offering a detailed glimpse into the iPhone-powered infotainment experience.

California-based Apple’s next-generation in-car software,CarPlay Ultra, has made its long-awaited debut in a series of first-look videos, offering a detailed glimpse into the iPhone-powered infotainment experience. British luxury carmaker Aston Martin became the first automotive brand to showcase the interface in action.

Notably, the demonstration comes via a video released today by Aston Martin, followed closely by a more in-depth walk-through featured onTop Gear’s YouTube channel. The content gives an unprecedented insight into how the upgraded CarPlay Ultra will function in real-world driving conditions.

Asreported by Macrumors, the footage reveals a comprehensive suite of features, including a refined setup process, advanced navigation tools, the ability to personalise the digital instrument cluster, and seamless control of vehicle systems such as climate and media. Customisable widgets and themes also take centre stage, pointing to Apple’s push for a more tailored in-car experience.

Initially announced at Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) last year, CarPlay Ultra represents a major leap forward from previous iterations, integrating more deeply with the car’s native systems. According to Apple, the software is currently available for new Aston Martin models ordered in North America, with a broader international rollout expected throughout the coming year.

For existing Aston Martin owners in the United States and Canada, vehicles equipped with the brand’s latest infotainment architecture will soon be eligible for a software update. Dealerships are expected to offer the upgrade in the coming weeks.

Other car manufacturers—including Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis—are in the process of adopting CarPlay Ultra into their upcoming models. The system is compatible with iPhone 12 and newer devices running iOS 18.5 or later.

This launch marks a significant milestone in Apple’s continued efforts to redefine the digital driving experience, with CarPlay Ultra poised to bring enhanced connectivity, aesthetics, and functionality to premium vehicles worldwide.

