Watch: Chinese entrepreneur rides a motorcycle on water for 40 km, shatters Guinness World Record

In a gravity-defying stunt that is taking the internet by storm, a Chinese motorcycle entrepreneur rode a dirt bike across a river for over 40 kilometres, setting a Guinness World Record.

Zhang Xue, founder of the Chinese motorcycle manufacturer ZXMOTO, can be seen setting a brand new record for the “longest distance travelled on open water by a modified motorcycle” in the viral video.

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According to reports, this record was created on 25 October 2026 on a wide river course in his hometown of Mayang Miao Autonomous County, located in central China’s Hunan Province.

Cheered on by a massive crowd on the banks, Zhang accelerated his bike off a ramp and onto the water, keeping the motorcycle upright and gliding across the surface for six gruelling laps in a display of high-speed physics and precision engineering.

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Official Guinness Verification Zhang managed to keep his heavily modified ZXMOTO MX450 above water for an astonishing 40.74 kilometres, comfortably eclipsing the previous world record of 31.8 kilometres.

To ensure the legitimacy of the extreme stunt, official Guinness World Records adjudicator Xiong Wen was present on-site.

According to reports, Guinness officials rigorously verified the attempt using GPS tracking, timing data, and audiovisual records before Xiong Wen officially confirmed the new world record at the finish line.

Also Read | India sets a Guinness World Record with 2.5 lakh AI pledges in 24 hours

17-year dream realized The successful Guinness World Record attempt was not a spur-of-the-moment stunt, but the culmination of a 17-year pursuit, according to reports.

Zhang first attempted to ride a motorcycle across water at the age of 22 in 2009. However, due to the lack of better technology available at the time, all four of his initial attempts ended with the bike sinking, and his best distance was a mere 20 meters.

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“I have strong faith that I can make it happen. Even if I fail, I will pursue it without hesitation. I really enjoy the process,” Zhang said, reflecting on his journey to the dream.

For this victorious attempt, Zhang's engineering team spent five months perfecting the MX450. While specific mechanical tweaks are closely guarded, the team focused on buoyancy-support structures, advanced waterproof sealing, and engine power matching.

The motorcycle builds up speed on land before skimming across the water, utilising a front amphibious ski for steering while the rear tyre pushes water backwards to generate propulsion.

Social media reacts The video has since gone viral on social media, drawing praise from extreme sports fans and engineering enthusiasts alike for pushing the boundaries of what two-wheeled machines can achieve.

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“Brother Zhang Xue..... we are proud of you... You are amazing and continue to make new strides in the Motor world,” a user commented.

Another said, “I have so much respect for this guy and his team. Well done. Go for it!!!!” “Dedication!” wrote a user.