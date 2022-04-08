Tesla welcomed throngs of electric car lovers to Texas Thursday for a huge party dubbed a "cyber rodeo" to inaugurate a manufacturing plant the size of 100 soccer fields, according to AFP report.

With photos and videos flooding Twitter as guests explored the cavernous factory plant decked out in a distinctive nightclub look. Visitors reportedly mingled under red and blue lights while production machinery and Tesla models were displayed like museum artwork. Outside, cars were parked in the pattern of the Texas flag.

Bulldozers were still at work near the so-called "gigafactory," which signs indicated was constructed with more steel than New York City's famed Empire State Building.

"It's the equivalent to three Pentagons," Tesla's colorful but controversial founder and chief executive Elon Musk proudly told a cheering crowd inside the factory.

"This is the most advanced car factory the Earth has ever seen; raw materials in one side, cars out the other side." Musk drove on stage in the first production model Tesla ever built and stepped out dressed in black complete with a cowboy hat and sunglasses, the AFP reported. He said ramping up production of existing models was going to be Tesla's priority this year. "We are going to move to just truly massive scale," Musk said.

(With inputs from agencies)

