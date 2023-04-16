Watch: Lifesize Kia EV6 replica made entirely from LEGO bricks

Kia EV6 features an 800-volt ultra-fast charging capability, with a 10-80 percent charge in 18 minutes using a 350-kW charger, it claims. Kia will be installing 150kW chargers across all these EV dealerships added for customer convenience. The EV6 will come with a smart charger capable of giving a peak power output of 22Kw, as standard for all customers and assistance will be extended to them in the installation at a place of their choice.

