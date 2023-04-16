Watch: Lifesize Kia EV6 replica made entirely from LEGO bricks

Watch: Lifesize Kia EV6 replica made entirely from LEGO bricks1 min read . 03:25 PM IST
- Commissioned by Kia Italia and assembled by BrickVision, the replica is made from more than 35,000 LEGO bricks.
South Korea-based automaker Kia has unveiled a life-size replica of its Kia EV6 that is made using LEGO bricks. Commissioned by Kia Italia and assembled by BrickVision, the replica is made from more than 35,000 LEGO bricks.
The brick-assembled replica of the Kia EV6 was unveiled at the Milan Design Week. As per the company, it took over 800 hours – approximately four months to give final shape to the model.
As shared by Kia Italia via its official YouTube handle, the replica model has a functioning lightning system. The replica is dubbed as ‘Brick to the Future’ and is said to symbolize a ‘new and inspiring path towards sustainable mobility’. Here’s the official YouTube video showcasing various executive phases of the project.
Kia EV6 was launched in India in June, 2022. Kia EV6 uses the Hyundai’s EV platform, E-GMP which means Electric- Global Modular Platform. The electric car is expected to use 77 KWh battery pack and with a range of around 528 kms in single charge. Kia EV6 can go from 0-100 km/h in 5.2 seconds, the company claims.
Kia EV6 is offered in two variants; GT and GT-Line with all-wheel drive. The GT variant can generate 229 hp at 350 Nm of peak torque while the GT-Line is expected to give 347 hp of power at 605 Nm of peak torque.
Kia EV6 features an 800-volt ultra-fast charging capability, with a 10-80 percent charge in 18 minutes using a 350-kW charger, it claims. Kia will be installing 150kW chargers across all these EV dealerships added for customer convenience. The EV6 will come with a smart charger capable of giving a peak power output of 22Kw, as standard for all customers and assistance will be extended to them in the installation at a place of their choice.
The EV6 comes with a warranty of 3 years, unlimited kilometres, and additional battery coverage for 8 years / 1,60,000 kilometres. For added convenience, the company also provides 24x7 Nationwide Roadside Assistance for 3 years.
