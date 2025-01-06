A viral video shows Maruti Suzuki’s Alto effortlessly climbing a snowy hill, outperforming off-road vehicles such as Mahindra Thar. The hatchback’s lightweight frame and effective tyre chains contributed to its success, earning admiration from viewers and reinforcing its reputation.

Maruti Suzuki's Alto has once again proven why it holds a special place in the hearts of its admirers. A recent video going viral on social media showcases the small hatchback outperforming renowned off-roaders like the Mahindra Thar, Maruti Suzuki Jimny, and Suzuki Gypsy on a snow-laden hill.

The footage has left viewers astonished, as the lightweight front-wheel-drive Alto defied expectations and scaled the icy incline with remarkable ease.

The footage has left viewers astonished, as the lightweight front-wheel-drive Alto defied expectations and scaled the icy incline with remarkable ease.

The video, shared on Instagram, begins with a black Mahindra Thar attempting to ascend a steep, waterlogged route. Despite its 4x4 system and off-road credentials, the SUV struggles to find sufficient traction. Following closely behind, the Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Suzuki Gypsy encounter similar difficulties, their tyres slipping on the treacherous black ice.

However, it is the ‘Lord Alto’ that steals the show. As seen in the video, the unassuming hatchback effortlessly climbs the same path, navigating the slippery terrain with grace. Onlookers are quick to note that its success is not a fluke. The Alto's lightweight frame, combined with the driver’s skill in avoiding the most slippery patches, played a critical role. Moreover, chains fitted to the car's front tyres significantly enhanced its grip on the icy surface – a common but effective technique for tackling snowy conditions.

The video has garnered over 2.38 lakh likes on Instagram, with viewers praising the Alto’s performance and dubbing it the "Lord Alto". Its triumph over vehicles designed for challenging terrains has sparked widespread admiration and amusement, reaffirming the hatchback’s reputation as a reliable and versatile companion.