Watch: Tesla autopilot crashes car as rider watches movie

Autopilot or self-driving software can be useful for a car but at the same it can prove damaging or even fatal at times. A similar bad case of autopilot was reported in US in which the car automatically zoomed off and rammed into other vehicles. The incident involves the famously known electric car Tesla. The dashboard camera of the Tesla car caught the incident which was later posted on YouTube that garnered handsome views. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

From the video, one can see that following the impact an officer from the North Carolina State Highway Patrol pushes another officer out of the electric car's way to safety and meanwhile the Tesla EV goes ahead and slams a mile marker on the side of the road and then rolls down a grass embankment.

As per a report by Carscoops, Nash County Sheriff Keith Stone stated that the accident could have turned horrific. “Luckily, the state trooper pushed our deputy out of the way when he heard the tires squeal, and in an instant, we could have lost a life or several lives," added Stone. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The report also stated that the model involved in the crash was Tesla Model S and it was being driven by a doctor named Devainder Goli. It is being alleged that the individual was watching a movie on the phone at the time of the accident that took place in August 2020.

The incident occurred while the officers were already investigating a different case of an accident. The mentioned person was later charged with distracted driving and not moving over for an emergency vehicle which also resulted in an arrest.