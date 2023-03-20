SS Rajamouli directed RRR’s Naatu Naatu song won an Oscar for the ‘best original song’ award. The song has taken audiences across countries by storm. Ever wondered that you may get to see Tesla car lights sync to an Indian song? Well, the Naatu Naatu song has made that happen for you.

Recently, fans in New Jersey paid tribute to the song when Tesla cars' lights synced with the beats of the song Naatu Naatu. Captured in over a minute long video, one can see dozens of Tesla cars in the parking syncing to the beats of the song.

The video has been shared by the official Twitter handle of the RRR movie. “@Teslalightshows light sync with the beats of #Oscar Winning Song #NaatuNaatu in New Jersey 🤩😍 Thanks for all the love," the post reads.

The experience is almost surreal. Watch it here:

In case you are unaware, Tesla cars can perform light shows with the feature called ‘Tesla Toybox’. Using this, Tesla owners can play a host of fun features like boombox, emissions, mars, light shows and others. Describing the Light Shows feature, a Tesla page states “Park outside, turn the volume up, roll down your windows, then enjoy the show. Schedule the light show for a future time and customize the song to surprise your loved ones."

Epic, awesome, amazing, goosebumps are some of the words how Twitteratis reacted to the post. The Naatu Naatu song has been written by Chandrabose and composed by MM Keeravani.

