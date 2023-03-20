Watch: Tesla cars’ light sync with the beats of RRR’s Naatu Naatu song

Meanwhile, Tesla has announced that it will cut vehicle assembly costs by half in future generations of cars, engineers told investors on Wednesday, outlining design and factory efficiency gains as fans waited for Chief Executive Elon Musk to unveil a new model. Musk, who also described how the world could transition to a sustainable energy future of "abundance," is expected to lay out a plan to make a small, affordable electric vehicle that would broaden his brand's appeal and fend off competition, and he presented a slide showing two disguised future models.