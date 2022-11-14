Watch: Tesla Model Y crashes into other vehicles, kills two

A Tesla Model Y driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle before crashing into other vehicles and killing 2. The incident took place in China on November 5 in the southern province of Guangdong. According to local media reports, a motorcyclist and a high school girl were killed in the accident, while three were injured including the driver.
Now, a video of the incident has appeared online, showing the Tesla car driving at high speed and crashing into other vehicles and a cyclist. The video was shared by a Twitter user on the microblogging platform. You can watch it here:
China is Tesla’s second-largest market. Video of the incident circulated on Weibo- Chinese social media platform and was among the top trending topics.
Chinese local media - Jimu News quoted traffic police saying the cause of the incident in Chaozhou city had not been identified. The car was allegedly being driven by a 55-year-old who had issues with the brake pedal when he was about to pull over in front of his family store.
A user on Weibo, who claims to be “a family member of the driver," said that the driver lost control for the last 2.6 kilometers (1.6 miles) and though he had tried to apply the brakes, a technical problem must have caused the accident.
Tesla has denied malfunctioning to blame the deadly crash. The US automaker on Sunday said that it will assist Chinese police investigating the crash, but the incident wasn’t caused by malfunction. According to a Bloomberg report, the company said that data taken from the car showed no proof the brake pedal had been applied before the crash. The video showed the brake lights remained off, it added.
Tesla will “actively provide any necessary aid" to the local police probe, which may involve a third-party investigator, the statement said.
Last year, a woman Model 3 owner climbed atop a display vehicle at last year’s Shanghai auto show and said that she almost died because her Tesla’s brakes failed. The US carmaker later had to make a public apology after facing criticism from local authorities and state-run media.
