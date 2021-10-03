OPEN APP
Watch what happens when an elephant cuddles with Volkswagen Polo with occupants inside
Volkswagen Polo is popular for its build quality and recently the car was put through its paces when the largest creature that walks the Earth showed it some love. The incident was captured on the camera and clear pictures show what the car underwent.

The curious elephant didn't leave any corner of the car unexplored.
The curious elephant didn't leave any corner of the car unexplored.

In the images, we see the elephant pushing the vehicle and at times even trying to stretch on it. The Polo seemed to hold its ground well, considering that it was a fully-grown adult elephant that could weigh up to 6 tonnes. According to a report by CarblogIndia, the Polo had four passengers in it when the incident occurred. However, they were unharmed even after the elephant's tough love. 

The incident happened in South Africa at a jungle safari. The Volkswagen Polo took the beating well. While the cabin remained safe with all 4 occupants intact, we can't be sure what happened to the exteriors of the vehicle. 

Volkswagen Polo received 4-star Global NCAP rating and the version of the car in the image seems to be the one that is currently on sale in India.

  

