Waymo expands US robotaxi operations, taps Avis for Dallas fleet management

Alphabet-owned autonomous vehicle firm Waymo has announced plans to launch its robotaxi service in Dallas next year, marking a strategic move to broaden its footprint across the United States. The company will operate in partnership with Avis Budget Group, which will manage fleet operations for the service.

This partnership represents the first time Avis is directly involved in supporting a robotaxi fleet. Under the arrangement, customers will book rides through Waymo’s mobile application, while Avis will be responsible for vehicle maintenance, infrastructure, readiness, and depot operations. The companies confirmed that the Dallas project is part of a multi-year agreement, with intentions to extend the collaboration to other US cities over time.

Avis’s involvement in robotaxi fleet services positions it as a potential rival to Uber and Lyft, both of which are also investing in autonomous vehicle operations through collaborations with technology partners.

The announcement reflects the complex dynamic between Waymo and Uber, which act as both collaborators and competitors in the autonomous mobility space. Waymo currently operates ride services via its app in Phoenix, San Francisco, and Los Angeles, while also offering rides through Uber’s app in Phoenix, Austin, and Atlanta. In Austin and Atlanta, Waymo’s fleet operations are handled by Avomo, a company backed by Uber. In Miami, where Waymo is set to launch next year, the company will rely on infrastructure support from Moove, another Uber-affiliated fleet manager.

Dallas is expected to become a competitive market for autonomous ridesharing, with both Uber and Lyft planning their own driverless offerings. Uber is working with local startup Avride for a deployment later this year, while Lyft aims to roll out its service in collaboration with Mobileye, an Intel spin-off, in 2026.

Waymo has been steadily expanding its presence in recent months. The firm recently extended its operational area in Austin and has commenced testing in New York City. It has also announced plans to begin trials in Philadelphia, signalling continued growth amid mounting competition, particularly from Tesla, which is also pursuing autonomous ride services.