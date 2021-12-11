We intend to run a sustainable business model. Given that the cost of inputs and operations is rising, some corrections in the vehicle's pricing are necessary. We recently announced a price increase of up to 3 per cent across our entire model range owing to rising input and operational costs – this will come to effect from 01, January 2022.The new prices for select vehicles in our range will solidify our premium price positioning and help achieve sustainable growth for us and our dealer partners. However, as Audi has always focused on customer centricity, we will ensure that the impact of the price hike is as minimal as possible on our customers. The demand-supply mismatch has impacted everyone – the brand, our dealer partners, and the end customers. We are working closely with HQ to address this issue.

