Swedish bearing and seal manufacturer, SKF, has been the leader in automotive part making with its precision engineering, and with the electric vehicles coming in drastically, it is preparing itself to adapt to new challenges while battling with the ongoing chip shortage. The increasing cost of raw material also worries the bearing giant. Manish Bhatnagar, MD, SKF India Limited , shared his views with Livemint to help us understand the dynamics of uncertain times and the outlook for 2022 for SKF India.

What are the challenges you see with the EV coming in drastically from an automotive part maker like SKF?

Electrification is a strong trend in the automotive industry driven by battery technology development and the multiple benefits that electric vehicles can bring to societies, but our nation and the companies are still somewhere lacking in building right infrastructure and aftersales service. The growing market of electric and connected vehicles is positively impacting our automotive business, as the bearings play an important role in their applications.

We need to develop products by redesigning elements such as the polymer cage, rolling components and using special lubricating grease. For example, customized and hybrid bearings are already solving some of the fundamental issues that can affect reliability in electric vehicles. In terms of electrical discharge, ceramic ball bearings are currently the most attractive solution given that ceramics are typically electrically insulating materials. In addition, ceramic bearings are much harder than steel so last up to ten times longer, typically requiring less lubrication.

Although currently, only around five percent of bearings in EV applications are hybrids featuring ceramic elements, this is beginning to change. The value that hybrid units offer in reliability and the extended service life is becoming increasingly recognized and acknowledged. Overall, SKF has a portfolio of innovative solutions that enable a robust and efficient E-powertrain drive, being the preferred development partner among most of the major OEMs in developing components for automotive electrification.

The chip shortage has hit you and the auto sector badly. The demand and supply gap is adding extra costs. How are you tackling this situation?

Although various industries are facing the impact of chip shortage, the automotive industry has been severely impacted. The global shortage of semiconductors will moderate India’s passenger vehicle sales to 11-13 per cent this financial year. Numerous automotive manufacturers are re-adjusting plans and projections, and this will naturally impact players like us. The lack of semiconductors is also affecting the push to adopt electric and hybrid cars. As SKF has a major presence in the 2W and PV segment, we will definitely see a cascading impact there.

Which is the most driving segment for SKF currently, commercial or passenger vehicles?

Over the years SKF has managed to significantly increase its contribution to the automotive segment. We provide customized bearings, seals and related products for wheel-end, driveline, engine, e-powertrain, suspension and steering applications to manufacturers of cars, light and heavy trucks, trailers, buses and two-wheelers. The vehicle aftermarket is supplied with spare parts, both directly and indirectly through a network of distributors. While two-wheelers and tractors have performed well as far as the growth is concerned, commercial vehicles (CV) have continued to struggle with growth. For the coming year, in automotive we expect to be gaining share in two-wheeler and tractors as the outlook for the coming days seems strong for the auto sector. From future growth perspective, although sales of electric vehicles (EVs) will continue to increase dramatically, passenger vehicles with internal combustion engines are expected to remain the major part of the automotive market during the coming years. SKF is developing designs for bearings – and their associated polymer cages and lubricants – that ensure they can withstand the higher speeds, acceleration and temperatures generated by these motors.

Do you see the prices of components going up in the future with the ongoing downtime in manufacturing?

Yes, definitely. We have been experiencing the steel price hike since the beginning of year 2021. This is directly impacting our profit numbers as we have to keep the price of the components competitive. Also, with the onset of the pandemic in the country, the businesses witnessed a steep increase in the prices of raw materials resulting in hike in production costs. While the increase in cost has not impacted the pace of production, it has affected the overall production cost. At SKF, we are working on our supplier footprint and localization to mitigate all kind of risks.

What are the new areas SKF is looking at for future expansion?

We are looking to expand our contribution in the railways, mining and construction segment. The automotive segment has shown a sharp recovery and the industrial segment have picked up steam and we have had many strategic wins with our key accounts. We remain focused on managing the business for the long-term, including driving digitalization across the full value chain, transforming our business and our ways of working. We’re developing innovative new solutions with the customer’s needs in focus. For example, our new business model known as Rotating Equipment Performance (REP) is a unique combination of product supply and services. SKF provides bearings, seals, lubrication management, condition monitoring and services based on a fee that is dependent on the customers’ most relevant KPIs: tons of production, uptime or other KPIs that are relevant for their operations. This further aligns the interests of SKF with those of its customers. Through REP we leverage our product and engineering expertise with our deep understanding around rotating equipment to provide a solution to the customer to maximize their machine uptime and increase reliability.

With a strong business continuity plan in place, we are excited by our growth potential and look forward to an improved operating environment in 2022.

