We are looking to expand our contribution in the railways, mining and construction segment. The automotive segment has shown a sharp recovery and the industrial segment have picked up steam and we have had many strategic wins with our key accounts. We remain focused on managing the business for the long-term, including driving digitalization across the full value chain, transforming our business and our ways of working. We’re developing innovative new solutions with the customer’s needs in focus. For example, our new business model known as Rotating Equipment Performance (REP) is a unique combination of product supply and services. SKF provides bearings, seals, lubrication management, condition monitoring and services based on a fee that is dependent on the customers’ most relevant KPIs: tons of production, uptime or other KPIs that are relevant for their operations. This further aligns the interests of SKF with those of its customers. Through REP we leverage our product and engineering expertise with our deep understanding around rotating equipment to provide a solution to the customer to maximize their machine uptime and increase reliability.