We can catch up even if we are not the first player in EVs: Kenichi Ayukawa

The Vitara Brezza, a sub-four-metre SUV competing with Hyundai’s Venue, Tata Motors’ Nexon, and M&M’s XUV300, is also likely to be upgraded this fiscal year. “As you know we don’t have an SUV in the 4-m and above sub-segment. So we will develop products there. We already have an SUV in sub 4-m. We are preparing to launch new models this fiscal year and the following fiscal year," he said.