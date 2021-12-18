Plug Mobility is working to expand its EV footprint in India to cater its portfolio of clients. The mobility as a service platform has completed over 71 million kilometres last year. The CEO and Founder of Plug Mobility Rajiv K Vij explained company’s feats and future expansion.

Why did the Carzonrent group launch Plug Mobility, and how are customers reacting to it?

Carzonrent believes that the future of mobility is Electric Vehicles. Plug- the EV initiative from Carzonrent has been launched to transition the ICE fleets to CO2 emission saving EV fleets across India. As the first movers in the space, with our network in 79 cities, existing customer base, airport presence, advanced proprietary technology platforms and our network of driver/ vendor partners, we have an opportunity to lead the transition of commercial car industry to EV fleets over the next few years. We are targeting to achieve 4 lakh tonnes of CO2 emission savings over the next 5 years with a fleet of 19,000 cars across India.

In the last few weeks, we reached out to some of our existing and new customers to share with them our plans for EV fleet induction and have received very encouraging and exciting responses from all of them confirming our belief that customers are keen to get services with EV fleets instead of the current ICE fleets. They all want to start using EV Vehicles as it helps them achieve ESG /carbon emission saving targets.

How many rides or km's have you accomplished till now?

View Full Image Plug Mobility

Carzonrent fleet covered over 71 million kilometres in FY20. As far as the EV fleet induction is concerned, we have been in pilot mode during the last few weeks, testing the initial fleet of cars, charging infrastructures that we have installed, battery range, charging time and our technology tools for duty allocation of EV fleet etc. The larger fleet numbers will be inducted from January onwards, and we are targeting to become the largest EV fleet company in India within the next 15 months.

Which are the cities you are operating in, and where does it go New Year?

Carzonrent network, which has now become Plug Mobility network, is spread across 79 cities, including all the major metros and Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities of business interest. The entire network will have EV vehicles in our fleet under Plug brand within next 15 months.

Do you serve only corporate clients, or do you have something for the masses?

Our initial focus is on Corporates, Hotels, Airlines, Government Organizations, Public Sector Undertakings, and SMEs customers. We also have significant presence at airports in Delhi, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, and Udaipur, where we service air travellers and intend to further expand our presence at all airports across India.

Do you see Ola and Uber as your competitors?

These aggregators operate in the B2C market while Plug will primarily focus on B2B and B2B2C market segments.

Since the Indian market is switching to EV’S, how do you see your future as in EV MaaS in India?

We believe that the entire commercial car industry will transition to EV fleets over the next few years. While we are taking the strategic decision to transition our existing business portfolio to Electric fleet, the other players might transition over a period of time as the demand for EVs from customers becomes stronger. Perhaps the regulatory mechanism will further push EV’s in the commercial fleets at some stage. As “Plug", we will lead the industry transition to Electric Vehicles and play our role to consolidate the industry.

There are limited charging stations in India. How does it affect your business, how will you overcome this going ahead?

We have partnered with Fortum to set up 3,200 charging points to support our fleet of 19,000 cars to be inducted over the next five years.

We know that the petrol, diesel fuel pumps that we see today, have been set up over the last 100 years. The pace at which the charging networks are getting set up, we have no doubt that charging network availability will not be an issue in the next couple of years.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.