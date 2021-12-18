‘We will induct 19,000 electric cars in next five years’

Carzonrent believes that the future of mobility is Electric Vehicles. Plug- the EV initiative from Carzonrent has been launched to transition the ICE fleets to CO2 emission saving EV fleets across India. As the first movers in the space, with our network in 79 cities, existing customer base, airport presence, advanced proprietary technology platforms and our network of driver/ vendor partners, we have an opportunity to lead the transition of commercial car industry to EV fleets over the next few years. We are targeting to achieve 4 lakh tonnes of CO2 emission savings over the next 5 years with a fleet of 19,000 cars across India.

