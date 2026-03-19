Energy crisis may accelerate EV uptake, sharpen focus on ethanol blending

EV sales in the country rose 77% year-on-year in calendar 2025 to nearly 177,000 units, with their share in total sales reaching 4%. EVs attract a goods and services tax (GST) of 5% and are typically costlier than ICE vehicles. However, the government reduced GST on ICE vehicles last year from 28–50% to 18–40%, widening the price gap with EVs and reducing their relative cost advantage. The energy crisis could just be the trigger for customers to switch to electric vehicles.