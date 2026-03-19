New Delhi: The global energy crisis caused by the West Asia conflict is likely to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) in India and fast-track the government's push to increase ethanol blending in petrol, according to industry executives and analysts.
Energy crisis may accelerate EV uptake, sharpen focus on ethanol blending
SummarySince the conflict began last month, sending crude oil prices soaring, EV makers such as Vietnam's VinFast and homegrown Ola Electric have offered discounts to wean consumers away from internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles that run on diesel and petrol.
New Delhi: The global energy crisis caused by the West Asia conflict is likely to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) in India and fast-track the government's push to increase ethanol blending in petrol, according to industry executives and analysts.
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