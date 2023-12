West Bengal offers 100% waiver of penalty on vehicle tax dues

The Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal on Thursday announced a 100% waiver of penalty on tax dues for all types of registered vehicles in the state in a two-month window till February 29.

The state government expects that the waiver will encourage owners of both private and commercial vehicles to pay the due taxes.

Transport Minister Snehasish Chakraborty also announced a 100% waiver of additional fees for not obtaining fitness certificates for vehicles on time and a penalty on delayed renewal or issuance of permits from January 1 to 30, and an 80% waiver thereafter till February 29.

The transport minister said vehicles registered in West Bengal will be eligible for a 100% waiver on penalty on tax dues accrued till December 31 in a two-month window from January 1 to February 29.

The waivers on vehicle tax dues will benefit lakhs of vehicle owners in the state, a transport department official said.

