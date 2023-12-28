Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Auto News / West Bengal offers 100% waiver of penalty on vehicle tax dues

West Bengal offers 100% waiver of penalty on vehicle tax dues

Livemint

The Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal on Thursday announced a 100% waiver of penalty on tax dues for all types of registered vehicles in the state in a two-month window till February 29

Mamata Banerjee, Chief Minister of West Bengal

The Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal on Thursday announced a 100% waiver of penalty on tax dues for all types of registered vehicles in the state in a two-month window till February 29.

The state government expects that the waiver will encourage owners of both private and commercial vehicles to pay the due taxes.

Also Read | RBI reshuffles classification of D-SIBs; SBI, HDFC Bank move to higher buckets

Transport Minister Snehasish Chakraborty also announced a 100% waiver of additional fees for not obtaining fitness certificates for vehicles on time and a penalty on delayed renewal or issuance of permits from January 1 to 30, and an 80% waiver thereafter till February 29.

Also Read | Ayodhya decked up to welcome PM Modi; 1.11K cr projects to be unveiled

The transport minister said vehicles registered in West Bengal will be eligible for a 100% waiver on penalty on tax dues accrued till December 31 in a two-month window from January 1 to February 29.

Also Read | Value of bank frauds spiked 10 times in 10 years, shows RBI data

The waivers on vehicle tax dues will benefit lakhs of vehicle owners in the state, a transport department official said.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.