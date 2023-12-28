West Bengal offers 100% waiver of penalty on vehicle tax dues

The Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal on Thursday announced a 100% waiver of penalty on tax dues for all types of registered vehicles in the state in a two-month window till February 29. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The state government expects that the waiver will encourage owners of both private and commercial vehicles to pay the due taxes.

Transport Minister Snehasish Chakraborty also announced a 100% waiver of additional fees for not obtaining fitness certificates for vehicles on time and a penalty on delayed renewal or issuance of permits from January 1 to 30, and an 80% waiver thereafter till February 29.

The transport minister said vehicles registered in West Bengal will be eligible for a 100% waiver on penalty on tax dues accrued till December 31 in a two-month window from January 1 to February 29.

The waivers on vehicle tax dues will benefit lakhs of vehicle owners in the state, a transport department official said.

