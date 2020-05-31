Mahindra Group owns Mahindra emirates vehicle armouring (MEVA, Mahindra Armoured) a company that builds armoured vehicles and tactical armoured vehicles. The engineering, research and development centre of the brand lies in UAE and Jordan. The brand also manufactures an armoured vehicle called Mahindra Armored Light Specialist Vehicle (ALSV). This vehicle is a light armoured specialist vehicle built for use by military and defence forces.

Recently, Mahindra Group Chairman, Anand Mahindra posted a tweet mentioning this armoured vehicle and he claimed that the defence team believes that M&M stands for Mean Machine. “Our defence team believes M&M translates to ‘Mean Machine.’ This is one of their meaner ones…," pointing towards the ALSV.

Our defence team believes M&M translates to ‘Mean Machine.’ This is one of their meaner ones... https://t.co/yZpbQHmpqS — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) May 29, 2020

The ALSV is designed to be a modular type vehicle which allows upgrades or can be configured in the field for a variety of operational roles. The ALSV offers ballistic protection up to B7, STANAG Level II.

The front, side and rear of the ALSV provides STANAG Level I protection. It will provide protected mobility for Ballistics and Blast for four crewmembers with battle load having ample stowage space for arms and ammunition inside the crew compartment and additional 400 Kgs cargo load-carrying capacity. It can also be upgradable up to STANAG – II Ballistics.

The ALSV’s is powered by 3.2-liter engine that churns 215 HP multi-fuel diesel engine with 4/6 Speed Automatic Transmission, 4X4 with front and rear differential locks, 1,000 Kgs payload capacity, self-recovery winch, and high travel all-wheel independent suspension with central type inflation system.

It also gets a self-cleaning-type exhaust scavenging and air filtration system for extreme dusty climate, which makes it ideal for deserts. Its maximum speed is 120 Kmph, and acceleration – 0 to 60 Kmph in 12 seconds; it has 30-degree gradability with parking brake holding capacity in full GVW, and 50 Kms run-flat system on all five wheels.

