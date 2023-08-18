‘What can you tell me about this car?’: Anand Mahindra tweets about new Automobili Pininfarina B951 min read 18 Aug 2023, 01:46 PM IST
Automobili Pininfarina unveils B95, an open-top hyper Barchetta, at Monterey Car Week. Production begins in 2025.
Automobili Pininfarina introduced what it claims to be the world's first pure-electric, open top hyper Barchetta - the new B95 at Monterey Car Week. B95 is inspired by the PURA Vision design concept that was conceived, designed and developed in Italy by Automobili Pininfarina’s family of in-house experts.
The main body of Automobili Pininfarina B95 is coated in metallic Bronzo Superga, which strikingly contrasts with the Giallo Arneis gloss section at the front and atop the driver’s dome. Black Gloss '95' lettering enhances the driver's dome. The body's multi-layered gloss finish accentuates B95's elegant silhouette. Incorporating gold metallic flakes lends depth and character to the color, appearing as gold accents during the day and shifting to a bronze hue at night.
B95 is equipped with new 20-inch front / 21-inch rear forged aluminium wheels in Matt Black, offset by precision-polished exposed aluminium matt outers. Brushed aluminium anodized black centre lock rings and Giallo Arneis brake callipers match the exterior accents.
The interior marries classic race car elements with futuristic design, highlighted by a dashboard inspired by concept cars. The expansive dashboard seamlessly extends the exterior lines into the cabin, similar to the PURA Vision design concept. The sculptural carbon-fibre dashboard creates a floating wing effect, seamlessly merging with the exterior. Tan Sustainable Luxury Leather with bespoke embossing and brushed black aluminium anodised finish accentuate the dashboard.
There is a choice of five driving modes on Automobili Pininfarina B95: Calma, Pura, Energica, Furiosa and Carattere.