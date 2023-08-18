Automobili Pininfarina introduced what it claims to be the world's first pure-electric, open top hyper Barchetta - the new B95 at Monterey Car Week. B95 is inspired by the PURA Vision design concept that was conceived, designed and developed in Italy by Automobili Pininfarina’s family of in-house experts.

Automobili Pininfarina B95 derives its name from ‘B’ for Barchetta and will mark production and delivery to clients beginning in 2025, the 95th anniversary of legendary design house Pininfarina SpA. During the ongoing Monterey Car Week, the recently revealed Battista Edizione Nino Farina hyper GT and the PURA Vision design concept were also showcased. Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra has also shared a video clip of the car via his Twitter account.

The main body of Automobili Pininfarina B95 is coated in metallic Bronzo Superga, which strikingly contrasts with the Giallo Arneis gloss section at the front and atop the driver’s dome. Black Gloss '95' lettering enhances the driver's dome. The body's multi-layered gloss finish accentuates B95's elegant silhouette. Incorporating gold metallic flakes lends depth and character to the color, appearing as gold accents during the day and shifting to a bronze hue at night.

B95 is equipped with new 20-inch front / 21-inch rear forged aluminium wheels in Matt Black, offset by precision-polished exposed aluminium matt outers. Brushed aluminium anodized black centre lock rings and Giallo Arneis brake callipers match the exterior accents.

The interior marries classic race car elements with futuristic design, highlighted by a dashboard inspired by concept cars. The expansive dashboard seamlessly extends the exterior lines into the cabin, similar to the PURA Vision design concept. The sculptural carbon-fibre dashboard creates a floating wing effect, seamlessly merging with the exterior. Tan Sustainable Luxury Leather with bespoke embossing and brushed black aluminium anodised finish accentuate the dashboard.

There is a choice of five driving modes on Automobili Pininfarina B95: Calma, Pura, Energica, Furiosa and Carattere.