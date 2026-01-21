What changes set 2026 Kawasaki Ninja 300 apart from its predecessor?

Kawasaki India has launched the 2026 Kawasaki Ninja 300 in the country at ₹3.17 lakh (ex-showroom). The entry-level sportbike of the Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer comes wearing new colour schemes. However, the sportbike that takes design cue from its bigger track-focused siblings, come unchanged in terms of design, features and on the mechanical front as well.

The entry-level twin-cylinder sportbike from Kawasaki is designed to offer a balance of everyday utility and sporty performance. It is one of the most popular offerings from Kawasaki in the Indian market for a long time. Now, with the visual updates for MY2026, the motorcycle manufacturer has attempted to ramp up the Ninja 300's appeal to consumers.

2026 Kawasaki Ninja 300: Hits and misses If you are planning to buy the 2026 Kawasaki Ninja 300, here is a quick look at what has changed and what hasn't.

2026 Kawasaki Ninja 300: New colour scheme The 2026 Kawasaki Ninja 300 comes with new colour scheme options: Lime Green and Candy Lime Green. Both these colour schemes stay true to the motorcycle manufacturer's traditional paint schemes. While both these colours stay true to Kawasaki’s traditional green palette, the updated shades feature revised graphics that help differentiate the MY2026 model from the MY2025 version.

2026 Kawasaki Ninja 300: Design remains same Apart from the new colour scheme, the 2026 Kawasaki Ninja 300 looks identical to the outgoing model. It features the same full fairing design with twin headlamp setup, a sleek and sharp tail section and offers a sporty riding posture

2026 Kawasaki Ninja 300: Mechanically remains unchanged On the mechanical front, the 2026 Kawasaki Ninja 300 continues with the same 296 cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine that works in the outgoing version of the bike. This engine is mated to a six-speed gearbox to churn outs 38.4 bhp peak power and 26.1 Nm of peak torque.

