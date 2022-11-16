The diesel car is dying. Here’s why

The slide mirrors the narrowing of the gap between the price of petrol and diesel. In May 2012, the gap was the widest at ₹32.27 per litre. This has come down drastically as the government has linked fuel prices to the market. It now stands at just ₹7.1 per litre in Delhi. At the same time, the cost of making diesel engines compliant with stricter BS VI emission norms that came into effect in April 2020, has widened the price gap between petrol and diesel cars. Most of all, its image as a more polluting vehicle reiterated by the ban on diesel cars older than 10 years in Delhi/NCR has impacted resale value and smeared its reputation.